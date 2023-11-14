The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) play the Florida International Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Florida International 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 12.2 more points than the 56.6 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When Florida International allowed fewer than 77.4 points last season, it went 10-10.

Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Eagles put up were 5.9 more points than the Panthers allowed (71.5).

When FGCU scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 21-1.

Last season, the Eagles had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.

The Panthers shot at a 28.8% rate from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

FGCU Schedule