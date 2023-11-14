Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Collier County, Florida today, we've got the information here.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Naples High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barron Collier High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Naples, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
