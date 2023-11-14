Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Clay County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fernandina Beach High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Park High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
