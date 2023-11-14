In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Alex Barre-Boulet to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:11 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:08 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

