There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature ACC teams. That matchup is the Duke Blue Devils versus the Columbia Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Duke Blue Devils at Columbia Lions 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!