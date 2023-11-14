ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature ACC teams. That matchup is the Duke Blue Devils versus the Columbia Lions.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Duke Blue Devils at Columbia Lions
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.