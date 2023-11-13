The Houston Cougars (2-0) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Stetson matchup.

Stetson vs. Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. Houston Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stetson put together a 15-9-0 record against the spread last year.

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Cougars games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

