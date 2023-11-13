The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) battle the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 36.6% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Stetson went 17-11 when it shot better than 36.6% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hatters ranked 162nd.

The Hatters scored an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars allowed.

Stetson put together a 17-10 record last season in games it scored more than 57.5 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged away (71.9).

The Hatters allowed 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.

At home, Stetson knocked down 10.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

