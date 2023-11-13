How to Watch the South Florida vs. Grambling Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (1-1) face the South Florida Bulls (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, only 3.9 fewer points than the 60 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- When Grambling allowed fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 10-14.
- Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Bulls put up were 7.6 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.5).
- South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- The Bulls made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- The Tigers shot at a 32.1% clip from the field last season, seven percentage points less than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 76-61
|Yuengling Center
|11/10/2023
|Stetson
|W 67-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/13/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
