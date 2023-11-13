Monday's game that pits the South Florida Bulls (2-0) against the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Yuengling Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-56 in favor of South Florida, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

In their last game on Friday, the Bulls earned a 67-55 victory against Stetson.

South Florida vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 81, Grambling 56

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls put up 70.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) last season while allowing 60.0 per contest (69th in college basketball). They had a +346 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

In conference action last year, South Florida scored more points per contest (72.3) than its overall average (70.1).

The Bulls scored 75.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

South Florida gave up 56.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 60.0 on the road.

