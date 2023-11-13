Monday's game features the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) clashing at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-61 victory for heavily favored North Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 89, South Carolina State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-27.7)

North Florida (-27.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

North Florida Performance Insights

North Florida's defensive performance was 13th-worst in college basketball last year with 77.6 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, scoring 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball).

The Ospreys pulled down 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 33.6 rebounds per contest (319th-ranked).

Last season North Florida ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

The Ospreys, who were 160th in college basketball with 11.7 turnovers per game, forced 9.6 turnovers per contest, which was 16th-worst in the nation.

The Ospreys owned a 36.7% three-point percentage last season (49th-ranked in college basketball), but they really thrived by draining 10.4 three-pointers per contest (fourth-best).

North Florida allowed 6.6 treys per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.2% (274th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, North Florida took 52.1% two-pointers (accounting for 61.4% of the team's buckets) and 47.9% threes (38.6%).

