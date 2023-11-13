How to Watch North Florida vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- North Florida went 7-2 when it shot better than 49.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 210th.
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).
- When North Florida totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 9-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida put up 82.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Ospreys ceded 14.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than when playing on the road (84).
- North Florida made 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 41% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.3 more threes and 8.3% points better than it averaged in away games (9.3 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.