The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

North Florida went 7-2 when it shot better than 49.9% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 210th.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 7.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).

When North Florida totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 9-2.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida put up 82.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Ospreys ceded 14.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than when playing on the road (84).

North Florida made 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 41% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.3 more threes and 8.3% points better than it averaged in away games (9.3 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule