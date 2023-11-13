Monday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-1) at UNF Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-59, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Ospreys came out on top in their most recent matchup 116-44 against Trinity Baptist on Thursday.

North Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

North Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 81, North Florida 59

North Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ospreys put up 59.7 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest last season (320th in college basketball). They had a -311 scoring differential and were outscored by 11.5 points per game.

In conference matchups, North Florida averaged fewer points per game (58.9) than its season average (59.7).

The Ospreys averaged 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 51.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 18.7 points per contest.

Defensively North Florida was better at home last year, giving up 70.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.

