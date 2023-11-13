The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Information

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

  • Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank
25th 79.1 Points Scored 73.1 141st
235th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.1 314th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 28.3 335th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
75th 14.5 Assists 12.3 237th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 14.3 340th

