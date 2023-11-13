The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

Last season, the Hurricanes had a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

Miami (FL) went 19-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 335th.

Last year, the 79.1 points per game the Hurricanes recorded were only 4.0 more points than the Panthers allowed (75.1).

Miami (FL) went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Miami (FL) performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.4 points per game, compared to 75.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Hurricanes played worse in home games last season, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Miami (FL) performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in away games.

