Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Hillsborough County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seffner Christian Academy at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 12
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.