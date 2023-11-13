The Florida Gators (2-0) go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers' 59.0 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.

Florida A&M went 5-6 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Gators put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).

Florida went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Florida Schedule