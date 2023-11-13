How to Watch the Florida vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (2-0) go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Florida vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers' 59.0 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.
- Florida A&M went 5-6 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Gators put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).
- Florida went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Florida
|W 82-65
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-69
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.