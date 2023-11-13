The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) play at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no set line.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State went 10-17-0 ATS last season.

Florida State covered less often than Central Michigan last season, sporting an ATS record of 10-17-0, compared to the 12-15-0 mark of the Chippewas.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 69.3 135 76.2 149.2 143.7 Central Michigan 65.7 135 73 149.2 142.3

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Seminoles scored only 3.7 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Chippewas allowed (73).

Florida State went 5-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Central Michigan 5-11 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

