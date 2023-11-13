The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Seminoles had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.
  • Florida State went 9-6 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Seminoles averaged 69.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.
  • Florida State had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Florida State fared better when playing at home last season, posting 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game on the road.
  • The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.
  • Florida State averaged 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Kennesaw State W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Central Michigan - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV - Ocean Center

