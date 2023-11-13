The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

Last season, the Seminoles had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Chippewas' opponents hit.

Florida State went 9-6 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the Seminoles averaged 69.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.

Florida State had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida State fared better when playing at home last season, posting 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game on the road.

The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.

Florida State averaged 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule