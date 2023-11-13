The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) host the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Watsco Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International's games hit the over 14 out of 25 times last year.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 15-10-0.

Florida International (15-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Miami (FL) (18-12-0) last season.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 79.1 152.2 71.9 147 147.1 Florida International 73.1 152.2 75.1 147 144.5

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Hurricanes allowed (71.9).

Florida International put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 10-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.9 points.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Florida International 16-1 Home Record 11-7 7-4 Away Record 3-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

