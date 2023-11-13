How to Watch Florida International vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
- The Panthers scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Hurricanes allowed their opponents to score (71.9).
- Florida International went 10-8 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged away (66).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.8).
- Beyond the arc, Florida International drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.9%) too.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
