The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
  • The Panthers scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Hurricanes allowed their opponents to score (71.9).
  • Florida International went 10-8 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged away (66).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Florida International drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.9%) too.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF L 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 Tarleton State L 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron - John Gray Gymnasium

