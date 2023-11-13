The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Florida International had a 13-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Panthers were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hurricanes finished 133rd.

The Panthers scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Hurricanes allowed their opponents to score (71.9).

Florida International went 10-8 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged away (66).

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.8).

Beyond the arc, Florida International drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.9%) too.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule