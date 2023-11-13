Monday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) against the North Florida Ospreys (1-1) at UNF Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-59 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Owls' last game was a 70-62 loss to Mercer on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 81, North Florida 59

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic put up 64.5 points per game in AAC action, and 64.8 overall.

At home, the Owls averaged 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they scored 59.9.

In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than away (70.6).

