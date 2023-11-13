The Florida Gators (2-0) take the court against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

Florida A&M vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers averaged 9.4 fewer points per game last year (59.0) than the Gators allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Florida A&M had a 5-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators put up were only 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (71.0).

Florida had a 10-6 record last season when putting up more than 71.0 points.

