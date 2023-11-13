Monday's contest features the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) matching up at Petersen Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-63 victory for heavily favored Pittsburgh according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the game.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 79, FGCU 63

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-16.2)

Pittsburgh (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU Performance Insights

FGCU ranked 185th in the country last season with 71.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 153rd with 69.4 points allowed per game.

Last year the Eagles pulled down 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

FGCU ranked 193rd in college basketball with 12.8 assists per contest.

The Eagles committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Eagles ranked 25th-best in the country by draining 9.2 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 98th in college basketball at 35.5%.

With 8.0 treys conceded per game, FGCU ranked 277th in the country. It gave up a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, FGCU took 54.9% two-pointers (accounting for 63.4% of the team's buckets) and 45.1% three-pointers (36.6%).

