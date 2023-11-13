The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • FGCU went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.
  • The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.
  • FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.
  • The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.0) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, FGCU sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Indiana L 69-63 Assembly Hall
11/10/2023 Ave Maria W 80-71 Alico Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/17/2023 Missouri State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington - Alico Arena

