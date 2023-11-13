How to Watch FGCU vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- FGCU went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.
- The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.
- FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.
- The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.0) last season.
- Beyond the arc, FGCU sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-63
|Assembly Hall
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 80-71
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
