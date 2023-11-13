The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

FGCU vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

FGCU went 13-8 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.

The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.

FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.

The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, FGCU sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule