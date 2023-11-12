Will Trey Palmer pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has collected 167 yards on 15 receptions with two TDs, averaging 20.9 yards per game.

In two of eight games this year, Palmer has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0

