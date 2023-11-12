Will Trey Palmer Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trey Palmer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Palmer's stats can be found on this page.
Palmer's season stats include 167 yards on 15 receptions (11.1 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times.
Trey Palmer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Deven Thompkins (DNP/personal): 13 Rec; 73 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Palmer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|15
|167
|33
|2
|11.1
Palmer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|8
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|2
|6
|1
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|2
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|4
|3
|51
|0
