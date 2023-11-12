Trey Palmer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Palmer's stats can be found on this page.

Palmer's season stats include 167 yards on 15 receptions (11.1 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times.

Trey Palmer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Deven Thompkins (DNP/personal): 13 Rec; 73 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 10 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 15 167 33 2 11.1

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0

