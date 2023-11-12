With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Sean Tucker a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts (7.7 yards per carry).

Tucker also averages 3.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 9 yards.

Tucker has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

