Will Rachaad White cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

White has racked up a team-high 378 rushing yards (47.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

White has also tacked on 33 catches for 279 yards (34.9 per game).

White has rushed for a touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0

