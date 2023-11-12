Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 10, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

White has rushed for a team-leading 378 yards on 112 attempts (47.3 ypg), and White has gotten into the box three times. White also posts 34.9 receiving yards per game, catching 33 passes for 279 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on White and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White vs. the Titans

White vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games The Titans have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Titans this season.

The 114.8 rushing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the 19th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Titans have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Buccaneers vs Titans on Fubo!

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on White with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (37.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Buccaneers, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

His team has attempted 201 rushes this season. He's taken 112 of those carries (55.7%).

White has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has 21 red zone rushing carries (77.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

White Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this season, White has topped his prop for receiving yards.

White has been targeted on 34 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has 279 receiving yards on 34 targets to rank 48th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.

White, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With five red zone targets, White has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.