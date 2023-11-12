Mike Evans vs. the Titans' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
At Raymond James Stadium in Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be lined up against the Tennessee Titans pass defense and K'Von Wallace. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|89.4
|11.2
|11
|50
|9.71
Mike Evans vs. K'Von Wallace Insights
Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense
- Mike Evans leads his squad with 594 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored five touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Tampa Bay has 1,794 (224.3 per game), 21st in the NFL.
- The Buccaneers are only 23rd in the league in points scored per game, at 19.8.
- Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game (277 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Buccaneers have thrown the ball 37 times this year, placing them 16th in the NFL.
K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense
- K'Von Wallace leads the team with one interception, while also recording 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 1,784 total passing yards (12th in NFL) and rank 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- This season, the Titans have been clicking on defense, with 20.0 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).
- Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- Seven players have hauled in a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Mike Evans vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats
|Mike Evans
|K'Von Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|60
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|37
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.1
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|594
|43
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.3
|6.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|143
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1
|Interceptions
