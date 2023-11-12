At Raymond James Stadium in Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be lined up against the Tennessee Titans pass defense and K'Von Wallace. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 89.4 11.2 11 50 9.71

Mike Evans vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans leads his squad with 594 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Tampa Bay has 1,794 (224.3 per game), 21st in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are only 23rd in the league in points scored per game, at 19.8.

Tampa Bay ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game (277 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have thrown the ball 37 times this year, placing them 16th in the NFL.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace leads the team with one interception, while also recording 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 1,784 total passing yards (12th in NFL) and rank 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

This season, the Titans have been clicking on defense, with 20.0 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

Seven players have hauled in a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Mike Evans vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Mike Evans K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 60 24 Def. Targets Receptions 37 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 594 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.3 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 143 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

