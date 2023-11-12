Mike Evans vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Mike Evans versus the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Buccaneers play the Titans at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|89.4
|11.2
|10
|48
|9.57
Mike Evans vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights
Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense
- Mike Evans has hauled in 37 receptions for 594 yards (74.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Tampa Bay is averaging 224.3 yards (1,794 total), which ranks the team No. 20 in the NFL.
- The Buccaneers are only 23rd in the NFL in scoring offense, at 19.8 points per game.
- Tampa Bay averages 34.6 pass attempts per game this season, ranking it 14th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 37 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 57.8%.
Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense
- Sean Murphy-Bunting has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 32 tackles and four passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,784) and third in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).
- This season, the Titans' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 160 points allowed (20.0 per game).
- Tennessee has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Mike Evans vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats
|Mike Evans
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Rec. Targets
|60
|29
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|37
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.1
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|594
|32
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.3
|4.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|143
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1
|Interceptions
