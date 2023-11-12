Mike Evans versus the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Amani Hooker is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Buccaneers meet the Titans at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 89.4 11.2 11 50 9.57

Mike Evans vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' team-leading 594 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 60 targets) with five touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Tampa Bay is No. 21 in the NFL, with 1,794 (224.3 per game).

The Buccaneers are just 23rd in the league in points scored per game, at 19.8.

Tampa Bay averages 34.6 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 14th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 37 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 57.8%.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 45 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 1,784 passing yards this year, ranking 12th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is third in the NFL with eight.

So far this season, the Titans' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 160 points allowed (20 per game).

Tennessee has given up over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Titans have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 60 31 Def. Targets Receptions 37 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 594 45 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.3 6.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 143 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

