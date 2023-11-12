When Mike Evans hits the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 10 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Evans' team-best 594 yards receiving (74.3 per game) are via 37 catches (60 targets), and he has five TDs.

Evans has a touchdown catch in five of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0

