Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans will face the Tennessee Titans and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Evans has totaled a team-best 594 receiving yards (74.3 per game) and five TDs, reeling in 37 balls out of 60 targets so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Evans and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evans vs. the Titans

Evans vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 223 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Titans' defense is third in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Buccaneers vs Titans on Fubo!

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Evans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evans Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Evans has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has 21.7% of his team's target share (60 targets on 277 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.9 yards per target (16th in league play), racking up 594 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Evans has posted a touchdown catch in five of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has five total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Evans has been targeted six times in the red zone (16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.