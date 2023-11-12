Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Evans' stats on this page.

Evans' season stats include 594 yards on 37 receptions (16.1 per catch) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times.

Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week: Deven Thompkins (DNP/personal): 13 Rec; 73 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Trey Palmer (questionable/neck): 15 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 60 37 594 143 5 16.1

Evans Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0

