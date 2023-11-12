Will Mike Evans Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Evans' stats on this page.
Rep Mike Evans and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evans' season stats include 594 yards on 37 receptions (16.1 per catch) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times.
Keep an eye on Evans' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week:
- Deven Thompkins (DNP/personal): 13 Rec; 73 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Trey Palmer (questionable/neck): 15 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
- Click Here for Treylon Burks
- Click Here for Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Click Here for Curtis Samuel
- Click Here for Austin Hooper
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|60
|37
|594
|143
|5
|16.1
Evans Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|10
|4
|49
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|8
|6
|82
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|3
|39
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|5
|4
|87
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.