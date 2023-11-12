Kyle Lowry plus his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lowry, in his most recent game, had 17 points and four assists in a 117-109 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Lowry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+154)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were ranked last in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 123.1 points per contest.

Allowing 45.0 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 39 12 3 7 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.