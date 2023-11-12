Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 108-102 win against the Grizzlies, Butler totaled 15 points and two steals.

Now let's examine Butler's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+128)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, giving up 123.1 points per game.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest last season, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.8 per game.

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 34 26 5 4 1 1 2 12/10/2022 32 30 2 4 0 0 0

