The New York Jets (4-4) are listed as close favorites (-1) against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. A point total of 36 has been set for this game.

As the Jets prepare for this matchup against the Raiders, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they ready for this matchup against the Jets.

Jets vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-1) 36 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-1) 36.5 -106 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Insights

So far this season, New York has posted a 4-3-1 record against the spread.

The Jets have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

New York has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Las Vegas has four wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won once ATS (1-3) as a 1-point underdog or more this season.

Two Las Vegas games (of nine) have hit the over this season.

