The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) and the Miami Heat (5-4) are scheduled to square off on Sunday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Tyler Herro is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSUN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

In their previous game, the Heat beat the Hawks on Saturday, 117-109. Their leading scorer was Bam Adebayo with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 26 17 4 2 2 0 Jaime Jaquez 20 3 4 1 0 2 Kyle Lowry 17 2 4 1 0 4

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Herro averages 22.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per contest (10th in NBA).

Jimmy Butler contributes with 16.5 points per game, plus 9.0 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Heat receive 11.0 points, 9.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Kevin Love.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

