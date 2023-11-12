Player prop bet odds for Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +120)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.0 less than his prop total on Sunday (21.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 9.0 is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: +152)

The 5.3 points Kyle Lowry scores per game are 4.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He has grabbed 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Lowry averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 18.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Sunday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Wembanyama has knocked down 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Sunday's over/under for Devin Vassell is 17.5 points. That is 3.2 fewer than his season average of 20.7.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

Vassell has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Vassell has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

