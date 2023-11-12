The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Spurs allow to opponents.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 27th.

The Heat score 16.3 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Spurs give up (124.9).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 109.3 points per game, compared to 108 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Miami is ceding 3.6 fewer points per game (108) than in road games (111.6).

The Heat are sinking 11.5 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they're averaging in away games (12.8, 37.4%).

Heat Injuries