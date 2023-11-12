The Miami Heat (5-4) have three players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Heat's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 117-109 victory over the Hawks. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22 4.3 4.3 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2 3 1 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Personal 16.5 9 3.5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Tre Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSUN

