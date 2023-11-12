On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (5-4). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Heat vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Spurs Additional Info

Heat vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Heat are being outscored by 1.4 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.6 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 110 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.9 points per game, with a -107 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (16th in NBA), and allow 124.9 per outing (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 221.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 234.9 combined points per game, 13.4 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Heat and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1600 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

