Deven Thompkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thompkins' stats can be found on this page.

Rep Deven Thompkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thompkins' season stats include 73 yards on 13 receptions (5.6 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for 27 yards. He has been targeted 18 times.

Keep an eye on Thompkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Deven Thompkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Trey Palmer (LP/neck): 15 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Thompkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 13 73 64 1 5.6

Thompkins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 4 2 6 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 4 45 1 Week 6 Lions 4 2 -2 0 Week 7 Falcons 3 3 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.