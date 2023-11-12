Will Deven Thompkins Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deven Thompkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thompkins' stats can be found on this page.
Thompkins' season stats include 73 yards on 13 receptions (5.6 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for 27 yards. He has been targeted 18 times.
Deven Thompkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
- The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Trey Palmer (LP/neck): 15 Rec; 167 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Thompkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|13
|73
|64
|1
|5.6
Thompkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|4
|2
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 6
|Lions
|4
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|3
|3
|14
|0
