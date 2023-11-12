Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Godwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Godwin's 40 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 468 yards (58.5 per game) and one TD.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0

Rep Chris Godwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.