Chris Godwin will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Godwin has 40 receptions for 468 yards and one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 62 times, producing 58.5 yards per game.

Godwin vs. the Titans

Godwin vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Titans allow 223 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Titans have given up eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Godwin has been targeted on 62 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (22.4% target share).

He has been targeted 62 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (69th in NFL).

In one of eight games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Godwin has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (32.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

