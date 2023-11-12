When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cade Otton hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has put together a 244-yard season thus far (30.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 38 targets.

Otton has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2

