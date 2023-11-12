Cade Otton will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Otton has a 244-yard year thus far (30.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns. He has reeled in 28 balls on 38 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Otton vs. the Titans

Otton vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Otton will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans give up 223 passing yards per contest.

The Titans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (one per game).

Watch Buccaneers vs Titans on Fubo!

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Otton has been targeted on 38 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (13.7% target share).

He has been targeted 38 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (100th in NFL).

Otton has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Otton has been targeted five times in the red zone (13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.