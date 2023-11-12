The Tennessee Titans (3-5) visit a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have lost four games in a row.

As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 1 39.5 -115 -105

Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has an average total of 41.8 in their outings this year, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played three games this season that have had more than 39.5 combined points scored.

Tennessee's matchups this season have a 40.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Titans have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 3-4 when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 19.8 23 20.9 15 41.8 3 8 Titans 18.5 28 20.0 9 40.6 3 8

Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-9 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Titans (-12 total points, -1.5 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.

In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Buccaneers have a -9-point negative scoring differential this season (-1.1 per game). The Titans also have been outscored, by 12 points (1.5 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 41.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.5 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-2 2-2

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.1 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 2-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 3-1 0-3

