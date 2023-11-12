Buccaneers vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (3-5) visit a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have lost four games in a row.
As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|1
|39.5
|-115
|-105
Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has an average total of 41.8 in their outings this year, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played three games this season that have had more than 39.5 combined points scored.
- Tennessee's matchups this season have a 40.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's point total.
- The Titans have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has a record of 3-4 when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|19.8
|23
|20.9
|15
|41.8
|3
|8
|Titans
|18.5
|28
|20.0
|9
|40.6
|3
|8
Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-9 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Titans (-12 total points, -1.5 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.
- In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total once.
- The Buccaneers have a -9-point negative scoring differential this season (-1.1 per game). The Titans also have been outscored, by 12 points (1.5 per game).
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|41.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.5
|23.8
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.6
|41.1
|40.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.3
|21.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|3-1
|0-3
