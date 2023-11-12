The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are small, 1-point favorites as they look to end their four-game losing streak in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this game.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be found in this article before they play the Titans. The Titans' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Buccaneers.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-1) 38.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-1.5) 38.5 -112 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

In Tampa Bay's eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have an ATS record of 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or more.

Two Tennessee games (of eight) have hit the over this year.

